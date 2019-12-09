The Left Front-run Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad (SMP) has urged the Railways to construct a Railway Over Bridge (ROB) at the Rangapani railway crossing under the Phansidewa block in Siliguri, given the frequent movement of trains there and the traffic snarls that the crossing witnesses every day. The situation is so bad that it triggers a massive traffic snarl, with people and vehicles, including ambulances, stranded on either sides of the crossing, SMP officials said.

The Sabhadhipati of the SMP, Tapas Sarkar, has written to the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Northeast Frontier Railway, Katihar Division, Ravindra Kumar Verma, requesting him to take steps in this regard. “A PWD road connecting Medical More with Phansidewa crosses the broad gauge line at Rangapani. People from gram panchayats (GP) like Phansidewa, Basgaon, Chathat and Jalas Nijamtara under the block travel to Siliguri for their daily work.

As many trains pass along the tracks every day, many school and college students from those GPs and office goers face problems reaching their destinations on time. Even ambulances carrying patients are sometimes stuck there,” Mr Sarkar said. According to him, many employees working at the Phansidewa block office and the block primary health centre coming from other areas fail to reach there in time and face the ire of the people.

“Students from other GPs studying in educational institutes at Phansidewa also struggle to reach there,” Mr Sarkar added. “I have requested the railway authorities to take initiatives for building an ROB at the railway crossing for the convenience of the common people,” Mr Sarkar said.