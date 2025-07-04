Law student gang-rape case: HC seeks detailed report, next hearing on 10 July

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday directed the West Bengal government to submit a detailed progress report and produce the case diary within seven days in connection with the alleged gang-rape of a first-year law student from South Calcutta Law College.

The directive was issued by a division Bench comprising Justice Soumen Sen and Justice Smita Das during the initial hearing of three public interest litigations (PILs) demanding a CBI probe into the June 25 incident.

However, the court was informed by the victim’s parents, who were present during the proceedings, that they currently support the ongoing investigation by the city police and are not in favour of a CBI inquiry at this stage.

The next hearing is scheduled for 10 July. The Bench has also asked the state and the college authorities to file their respective affidavits before that date.

The case, which was first registered at Kasba police station, saw rapid developments. Within 24 hours of the FIR being filed, three suspects were arrested: Monojit Mishra, an ex-student; and Zaib Ahmed and Pramit Mukhopadhyay, both senior students of the same institution.

Initial investigation was carried out by local police before it was transferred to a Special Investigation Team led by an officer of ACP rank. On Wednesday, the detective department of Kolkata Police formally took over the probe and invoked additional charges, including kidnapping and assault with dangerous weapons.

According to investigators, the assault reportedly took place inside the guard’s room of the college premises. Mishra is accused of committing the rape, while Ahmed and Mukhopadhyay allegedly abetted the crime. Mobile phone location data and call detail records are being examined to track the suspects’ movements around Ballygunge Station Road and Fern Place on 26 June.

“Their whereabouts on that day could reveal critical details,” a police officer said, adding that investigators are also looking into people the suspects may have met.

The accused, all trained in legal procedures, are reportedly giving contradictory statements during interrogation. “They are using their legal knowledge to complicate the investigation,” the officer added.

Police have also questioned vice-principal Dr Nayna Chatterji twice, particularly about a phone call from Mishra on 26 June. Others who were present on campus at the time are also being questioned.

A stained bed sheet recovered from the guard’s room is being analysed by the forensic team.