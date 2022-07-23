Largest gold seizure by BSF on Indo-Bangla border

The Border Security force (BSF) jawans recovered 41.49 kg gold, worth Rs 21.22 crore on Thursday.

On receiving specific intelligence inputs of cross-border movement of smugglers in the area of responsibility of border outpost Gunarmath, 158 Battalion of South Bengal Frontier of BSF in North 24-Parganas district, laid an ambush in the target area of international border.

Near Gunarmath village in Bangaon police station area, around 6.30 pm on Thursday, the ambush party witnessed the movement of about 7-8 suspected smugglers crossing the international border by a wooden country-made boat over Ichhamati river and entering inside the Indian territory with some bags. On being challenged by the ambush party, they tried to confront the troops, but the jawans quickly moved forward and the smugglers jumped into the river and reiterated back to the Bangladesh side leaving behind all the goods.

A thorough search of the area was conducted in which five bags were seized from which 321 gold biscuits, four gold bars and one gold coin and a wooden country boat were recovered besides four mobile phones, packing material and Bangladeshi newspapers. The gold is stated to be 24-carat and weighs 41.49 kgs with market value of Rs 21.22 crore. Combing operation is still in progress.

This is reportedly the biggest single seizure of gold by any Indian law enforcement agency along the Indo-Bangladesh border. Further, action is being taken against the accused persons involved in the crime.

BSF DIG, South Bengal Frontier Amerish Arya, who has taken over the post recently, said, “This is the biggest catch of gold in the Bangladesh border in Bengal. We keep getting information of gold smuggling from time to time. The consignment was brought from Bangladesh smugglers with Indian counterparts helping them. We are still investigating. We had information that there would be movement of gold. We knew it would be a big haul but we had no inkling that it would be so big. We did not give them reaction time. The DRI team has already reached there and they are working on it.”21.22 crore