Land dispute arbitration turns deadly in Howrah: One killed, three injured

One person was killed and three severely injured at Shyampur in Howrah last night following a village arbitration meeting, which was held to resolve a land dispute. Police said the meeting suddenly turned violent, resulting in one person being killed and at least three others injured. The incident occurred on Saturday night within the Shyampur police station limits of Howrah. Police have begun investigating the incident. According to local sources, the arbitration meeting was held on Saturday night in Chapabari village of Bachhri Gram Panchayat to settle a land dispute between two families.

However, the meeting was disrupted by a commotion. A quarrel broke out between Ziaul Khan and his family and Raja Khan’s family. It is alleged that in the midst of the altercation, Raja suddenly drew a knife and started stabbing Ziaul indiscriminately. Ziaul died on the spot, and three others were injured and rushed to a local hospital. They are currently being treated at Uluberia Hospital. The family of the deceased accused 28-yearold Raja and his father, Nazrul Khan, of being responsible for the attack. A family member said: “An arbitration meeting was held on Saturday night and continued late into the night. There was an argument, but no resolution was reached. Suddenly, Raja lunged with a knife and started stabbing Ziaul indiscriminately, resulting in his death.” The name of the local panchayat member’s husband, Saiful Khan, has also come up in connection with this incident.

It is alleged that under his instigation, Raja attacked Ziaul Khan, Sabina Begum, Intajul Khan, and Rahima Begum with a knife during the arbitration meeting. Howrah Rural Police Superintendent Swati Bangalia said: “There was a dispute between two families over a land issue. Discussions were underway to resolve the matter when the incident occurred. Four people were injured in the knife attack, one of whom has died. The accused are absconding, and a search is ongoing to apprehend them.” Police have been stationed at the scene.

