Kuntal says agencies pressuring him to name TMC leaders

Taking a cue from Trinamul Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s fiat against central agencies, Kuntal Ghosh, the arrested and expelled Trinamul Youth Congress leader, while being taken to court today alleged that central agencies were putting pressure on him to name Trinamul leaders.

When the media persons specifically asked whether the central agency sleuths were trying to force him to name the Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee in the matter, Ghosh said, “Of course, Of course”.

Kuntal, who had earlier given out names of other middlemen in connection with their alleged involvement in the recruitment scam, claimed that agencies were exerting pressure on him and intimidating him into disclosing names particularly that of Abhishek Banerjee.

Abhishek, while addressing a rally at Sahid Minar yesterday blasted the central agencies of acting in a partisan manner and unnecessarily harassing his party leaders, while letting the BJP leaders, particularly the Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari off the hook, despite being an accused in the Saradha and Narda scams.

He also challenged the central agencies to implicate him in the coal and cattle scams, should they have any iota of evidence to prove against him.