Kuntal Ghosh Letter: CBI summons to correctional home doctor

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned the doctor of the Presidency Correctional Home in the case regarding the ‘controversial’ letter by Kuntal Ghosh, who was caught in a recruitment corruption case.

Earlier, expelled youth Trinamul Congress leader Kuntal Ghosh accused central agencies of pressuring him to name Trinamul Congress’ national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee in a multicrore school recruitment case. The superintendent of the Presidency Correctional Home was previously questioned in the above mentioned case.

This time, the jail doctor has been summoned to appear at the CBI headquarters’ Nizam Palace in Kolkata on Monday. According to CBI sources, information regarding Kuntal’s treatment and hospital facilities may also be sought. The CBI will also submit a detailed report to the Calcutta High Court on 14 July regarding the matter of expelled youth Trinamul Congress leader Kuntal Ghosh’s letter.

Recently, the Calcutta High Court’s single Bench of Justice Amrita Sinha directed authorities of the correctional home to submit the CCTV footage to the CBI in connection to the letters that Ghosh wrote. On Friday, the CBI counsel had informed the court that their sleuths have received all the necessary footage from the correctional home authorities and the investigating officials are examining the available footage.

The court has directed CBI to submit a detailed report on this count by 14 July, following which further hearing in the matter will continue. Sources said that from the CCTV footage the CBI sleuths are trying to decipher whether Ghosh wrote the letters himself or someone else on his behalf.

Ghosh has raised the allegation just a day after Abhishek Banerjee made a similar claim accusing central agencies of putting pressure on Trinamul Congress leaders like Madan Mitra and Kunal Ghosh to name him in the Saradha chit fund scam