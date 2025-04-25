Kunal Ghosh criticises PM Narendra Modi’s address in Bihar

Tinamul Congress leader Kunal Ghosh slammed PM modi for his speech in Bihar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi did politics over dead bodies today. He spoke nothing about compensation packages. He didn’t take any accountability for the incompetence of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. He did an election meeting today. He spoke for 28 minutes but gave only 6 minutes to Pahalgam, that too towards the end. As if the lives of the deceased didn’t matter. He was seen sharing jokes with Nitish Kumar. He should’ve show caused Amit Shah and demanded accountability as to how such a lapse happened. During 26/11 Mumbai attacks, Modi had demanded answers from the-then Central government as to how terrorists from across the border came to the country when borders were managed by Central government. As PM, he should have answered questions he raised that day.

Meanwhile, he posted on X about the compensation package for Mrs Adhikari, wife of late Bitan Adhikari, who died in Pahalgam in terrorist attack, a couple of days back. He asked the governments at the Centre and state to look into the case of the slain Bitan’s parents, who also need financial support.

“Request to Central Govt and State Govt. Don’t give total compensation amount to Mrs Adhikari alone. Kindly devide it, and give an amount to Mr Bitan Adhikary’s parents also. They are totally helpless and there are some factors within their family. After Bitan’s death, the parents became more helpless. If Govt give compensation to the family, the situation of the parents should be considered separately. In their absence, the amount also will automatically shifted over to Mrs Adhikari or Master Adhikari. But at this moment, a financial protection must be given to Parents also. I am confidant, State Govt will consider this point seriously. Central Govt should think alike also.”

