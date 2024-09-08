Kunal Ghosh accuses Dev of hogging limelight over hospital inauguration

Trinamul Congress leader Kunal Ghosh has accused party MP from Ghatal Dipak Adhikari (Dev) on Saturday of removing the chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s name from a plaque at the state-run Ghatal super speciality hospital in the actor-MP’s Ghatal Lok Sabha (LS) constituency.

Insiders in the ruling Trinamul Congress felt that the exchange of comments against each other shared through the social media platform has landed the party in an embarrassing situation.

“On 12 March, the chief minister had virtually inaugurated the dialysis unit at the Ghatal hospital. Local officials also attended the event,” Mr Ghosh wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) handle. “On 4 September, MP Dev inaugurated the same facility, replacing the CM’s name with the MP’s. This is what a superstar is. The local residents are surprised. Congrats Dev,” Mr Ghosh said on his X handle.

Ghosh’s salvo at the three-time MP came two days after the latter had questioned the purpose of women-centric schemes like Beti Bachao and Kanyashree of both the Centre and the state respectively, when they failed to ensure security and safety of women. The actor-cum-politician had made the statement in context of the R G Kar Medical College Hospital incident.

“It is true if rapes and attacks on women continue to happen then schemes like Kanyashree, Rupashree, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao become meaningless,” Dev had said on 5 September while interacting with the local media in his constituency.

To counter Mr Ghsoh, Dev later in the day reacted through his X handle post. “It’s not any MP, superstar or spokesperson but common people would be benefitted. It’s fair not to make any comment on social media platforms without verifying the facts.”

Mr Ghosh countered his party MP again on his X handle saying, “It’s clear in the photo that Didi inaugurated it. Inauguration programme can’t be held two times even if instruments of any quantity are bought. The Inaugurator’s name can’t also be changed. You can make people fool in films.

Others in the Trinamul Congress like comedian-MLA Kanchan Mullick had questioned prominent theatre personalities and actors who have hit the streets in solidarity with the protesters. Some among them have returned the awards conferred to them by the state government in the past few days.