Kumbh Mela tragedy: One dead, two found, search continues for two others

The Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, known for drawing millions of pilgrims seeking spiritual purification, has turned into a scene of grief and anxiety for several families in north Bengal.

While one devotee lost his life amid the overwhelming crowd, two missing individuals have finally been traced, bringing relief to their loved ones. However, the frantic search continues for two elderly women from Malda and Jalpaiguri, who remain unaccounted for.

Malda teacher dies in crowd surge

Amiya Saha, a 33-year-old primary school teacher from Malda, lost his life after falling unconscious due to suffocation in an overcrowded section of the Mela during the holy bath. Amiya, a teacher at Kartiktola Primary School in Baishnabnagar, had travelled to Prayagraj with 10 relatives to take part in the sacred Amrit Snan.

While he successfully completed the ritual on Wednesday, the dense crowd proved fatal as he experienced severe breathing difficulties while returning. His family rushed him to a hospital, but he reportedly died on the way.

On Friday morning, his body arrived at his village in Charbabupur, triggering a wave of mourning. Locals gathered to console his grieving family, while Baishnavnagar MLA Chandana Sarkar visited their home, offering condolences and sharply criticising the Uttar Pradesh government for poor crowd management at the event.

Two missing pilgrims found, one still untraced

In a turn of relief, two pilgrims from north Bengal who went missing in the Kumbh chaos have finally been located.

Mahendra Barman, who had been missing since Tuesday night, safely returned to his home in Mathabhanga on Friday morning. A member of a 14-person pilgrimage group from Uttar Pachagar and Bhaverhat, Mahendra was separated from his companions due to an overwhelming rush of devotees. With no mobile phone to contact his family, he remained untraceable for days. However, after completing his pilgrimage, he managed to find his way home, reuniting with his worried family.

Similarly, Putul Roy, a 47-year-old woman from Samarnagar in Siliguri, who was also reported missing, has been found. Family members confirmed she is on her way back to Siliguri and is expected to arrive tonight.

Search continues for elderly Malda woman

Meanwhile, the family of 60-year-old Anita Ghosh from Malda remains in distress as she continues to be missing. Anita, a resident of Uttar Krishna Pally, had travelled to the Mahakumbh with 20 relatives. She went for the holy dip on Wednesday but never returned.

Her shawl was discovered near the Ganga ghat, triggering an extensive search by local authorities and hospitals. Her son, overwhelmed with anxiety, pleaded for urgent assistance. “We have searched everywhere—in hospitals and every possible location. We just want her back,” he said, adding that had they anticipated such risks, they would never have sent her to the pilgrimage.

Belakoba woman missing at Mahakumbh

Resmeit Meher (55) of Shikaripur Tea Estate, Rajganj, went missing after the Amrit Snan at Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

She travelled with her husband and others from New Jalpaiguri on 27 January. After the ritual bath, she is untraceable, leaving her family in distress. They have sought help from authorities amid the massive crowd.