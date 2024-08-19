Kolkata rape-murder incident: Women’s organisation hold ‘mashal julush’ in Siliguri

A torchlight protest was held in Siliguri in North Bengal under the banner of “Loud and Clear” to condemn the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at a hospital in Kolkata earlier this month.

The ‘mashal julush’ protest rally led by a women’s voluntary organisation was held to denounce the incident that took place at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Speaking to ANI, a woman protestor said, “We want stringent punishment for the culprits. Women should get security. We are not from any political organisation. We have full faith in the system. We just want justice.”

Another protestor, Chumki Shah said, “I also have a daughter. She is not safe. We have to decide to ensure her safety. We want justice.”

A protester Prapti Shah said, “This should stop. Doctors give us life. Nobody should have taken a doctor’s life like that. No girl can say that she has not been badly touched. This needs to stop. How much more can we tolerate?”

On August 16, a 12-hour general strike was called in Siliguri by the Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist).

The strike disrupted normal life in Siliguri and most shops in the city were closed since 6 pm.

The investigation into the case is progressing, with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) employing advanced techniques such as 3D laser mapping of the emergency ward where the crime took place.

Additionally, the CBI has conducted psychological evaluations of the primary suspect.

Sources confirm that a psychologist from the CBI team arrived in Kolkata on Saturday to support the ongoing investigation.

The Supreme Court of India has also taken note of the case, with Chief Justice DY Chandrachud leading a bench that will hear the matter on August 20.

The case has also incited widespread public protests beyond the medical community.

Football fans demonstrated near Salt Lake Stadium, resulting in the cancellation of the Durand Cup match between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal.