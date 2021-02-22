Come Tuesday and there will be an end to the arduous journeys that the commuters of Dakshinewsar had been experiencing so far. Kolkata Metro Railway is all set to run 79 pairs of commercial services between Kavi Subhash and Dakshineswar from 23 February.

Weekend for the officials of the city metro was unusually busy today with preparations being carried in full swing for the inaugural tomorrow. According to sources, due to unavailability of adequate space for such programmes near Dakshineswar Metro Station, the inauguration is to be done virtually by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As informed by sources, the Prime Minister, in the inaugural ceremony is likely to flag off the metro on its maiden journey from Noapara to Dakshineswar. However, even as the first metro will be flagged off tomorrow, the commercial services are to be started from Tuesday only.

According to sources, the first train from Dakshineswar is to start at 7a.m. while the last is to leave the station at around 9.18 p.m. The services from Dakshineswar are to be run at an interval of six minutes. While after 7.24 p.m. all the trains from Kavi Subhash are to be operated till Dakshineswar.

For travelling between Dakshineswar and Baraangar commuters will have to spend rupees five on fare. The fare from Dakshineswar to Noapara is supposed to be rupees 10.

Notably, presently the time taken to complete a journey from Kavi Subh ash to Noapara is around 59 minutes. Once operational, the travel time between Dakshineswar and Kavi Subhash will go up by three minutes and will become 62 minutes.