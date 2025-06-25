Kolkata FF Lottery Results for June 25, 2025 OUT: Check all eight round Fatafat outcomes!

Kolkata Fatafat (FF) has revealed its results for June 25, 2025, and as always, the atmosphere was electric.

This isn’t just about placing bets or winning big; for many Kolkatans, it’s a daily ritual, a test of luck, instinct, and timing that plays out eight times a day.

For thousands across the city, Wednesday’s draws brought a mix of hope, tension, and celebration.

Here’s everything you need to know from today’s round-by-round outcome to how this game really works.

Kolkata Fatafat results forJune 25, 2025:

First round: 149-4

Second round: 368-7

Third round: 660-2

Fourth round: 478-9

Fifth round: 380-1

Sixth round:

Seventh round:

Eighth round:

Results get rolled out in real time from morning till late evening. Stay tuned to the official website for the latest updates.

Kolkata FF isn’t your average state lottery. Unlike weekly or monthly lotteries, this one runs all day, every day, with eight rapid rounds of number declarations.

It’s fast, local, and deeply embedded in the rhythm of the city’s working class and betting community.

Each round produces a three-digit number, followed by a single-digit outcome, called the “Fatafat result.”

Players place their bets on possible combinations based on their intuition, trends, or strategies. Some swear by gut feelings, while others follow patterns from past results.

The format is quick, often wrapping up a round within minutes, hence the name “Fatafat,” which means fast in Bengali and Hindi.

While it may look like gambling on the surface, many fans of the game treat it as a mix of logic, luck, and pattern recognition.

If you’re a regular or even a curious newcomer, remember: always rely on the official Kolkata FF website: kolkataff (dot) in.

Avoid unverified apps or third-party sources. These platforms may publish incorrect or outdated results, leading to confusion and potential losses.