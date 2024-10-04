Kolkata FF fatafat results for October 4, 2024: Check winners

Kolkata FF Fatafat is an intriguing lottery game that has captured the imagination of many in India, particularly in West Bengal. This game is centered around pure chance, where players select random numbers with the hope of striking it rich. To participate, one must be physically present in Kolkata, the vibrant capital of West Bengal. Keep reading to find out the winners of Kolkata FF fatafat results for October 4, 2024.

How does Kolkata FF fatafat game work?

Kolkata FF Fatafat operates on a straightforward premise: players bet on numbers and if their predictions come true, they win prizes. This lottery game involves both excitement and risk, as participants test their luck in hopes of winning big. The game is held daily from Monday to Saturday, featuring eight draws each day, while Sundays see a reduced schedule with four draws.

On October 4, 2024, the results for Kolkata FF Fatafat will be announced at specific intervals throughout the day. Players eager to check their numbers can do so on the official Kolkata FF website, kolkataff (dot) com.

Kolkata fatafat result for October 4, 2024

– 10:00 AM — Result no. 168

– 11:30 AM — Result no. 470

– 1:00 PM — Result no. 168

– 2:30 PM — Result no. 599

– 4:00 PM — Result no. 270

The game allows multiple winners for each draw. Some fortunate players may win in four rounds, while others could triumph in all eight. The top winner of the game is often referred to as the “King,” while consolation prizes are awarded to other players who may not have hit the jackpot but still contributed to the game’s excitement.

The popularity of Kolkata FF Fatafat is reflective of a broader trend within Indian society, where lottery games provide not just entertainment but also a glimmer of hope for financial advancement.