Kolkata Fatafat (Kolkata FF) February 27, 2025 result announced: Check winning numbers now

The results for the Kolkata Fatafat lottery game, dated 27 February 2025, have been announced. This lottery game enjoys immense popularity due to its fast-paced nature and quick result announcements.

Every day, thousands of players eagerly try their luck, making it one of the most sought-after games in Kolkata.

Kolkata Fatafat, commonly known as Kolkata FF, is a lottery game based entirely on luck and predictions. The game is similar to the traditional Satta Matka, where participants guess numbers, and the winning numbers come out at fixed intervals.

The game runs in eight rounds daily, with each round offering players a chance to win cash prizes.

Kolkata Fatafat winners for February 27, 2025:

First round: 479-0

Second round: 179-7

Third round: 346-3

Fourth round: 239-4

Fifth round: 678-1

Sixth round: 560-1

Seventh round:

Eighth round:

One of the main reasons behind Kolkata FF’s popularity is its quick result announcements. Unlike traditional lotteries, where players have to wait for hours or even days, Kolkata Fatafat declares its results within a short span, adding to the thrill.

Additionally, the promise of big rewards makes the game more appealing. However, it’s important to remember that the game involves significant risk, as outcomes are purely based on luck.

Players can check the latest Kolkata FF results on the official websites — kolkataff.tv and kolkataff.in. The results are updated round by round, allowing players to verify their numbers in real time.

While Kolkata Fatafat is exciting, it’s essential to play responsibly. The game is purely chance-based, making it highly unpredictable.

Players should invest wisely and avoid excessive gambling, as it can lead to financial losses. Treat the game as a form of entertainment rather than a guaranteed way to make money.