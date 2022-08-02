Kolkata had 27pc deficit rainfall in July

After a delayed onset of monsoons, Kolkata witnessed a drier July this year and registered a deficit rainfall of about 27 per cent between 1 July and 30 July, the period which is generally the wettest for the city. The rainfall deficit was significant not only in the city but even in the Gangetic West Bengal, which has received 45 per cent rainfall from 1 July to 30 July. As per the data available from the weather office, the city, along with several other districts of the state, has recorded lesser rainfall in the last two months.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, 13 districts, including Kolkata have received deficient rains during the period 1 June to 31 July. The city registered 43 per cent lesser rainfall during this period while Malda and Bankura witnessed about 52 per cent of rain deficit in the two months, according to the RMC. With a worse scenario, three districts namely Murshidabad, Birbhum and Nadia were registered as ‘large deficient’ districts receiving more than 60 per cent lesser rainfall during the period.

As per the information, only two districts, including Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling have recorded normal rainfall in the last two months. Thus, with 29 per cent excess rainfall, Cooch Behar became the wettest district during the period from 1 June to 31 July. The weather office is, however, hopeful of improved rainfall in the next two months. According to the director general of meteorology, india meteorological department, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, even though the state was deficit of rainfall in July, West Bengal is expected to receive normal rainfall in August,