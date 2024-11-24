KMC treads cautiously on payment to 100-day workers

With instances of cyber crimes including the ‘tablet scam’ coming to the fore, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation is being cautious while recruiting the 100-day workers.

The matter came to light yesterday during the monthly House at KMC when councillor Nandita Roy pointed out that the recruitment process of 100-day workers is complicated and time-consuming. Despite submitting the application for filling the vacant posts of 100-day workers, the process of getting the workers on board is complex and takes too much time. The councillor also reiterated that the selected workers have to spend Rs 1,000 on bank accounts but the time consuming process makes the latter disappointed. Given the situation, the councillor of ward 103 proposed the House to expedite the process.

Replying to the recommendation, mayor Firhad Hakim said, “We have to keep the system foolproof. As we all know that various kinds of cyber crimes are being committed these days. Using various methods, money is being siphoned through portals. So, we have to do the work carefully and make it foolproof. For this, bank verification is being carried out for which it takes a few days’ time.”

Meanwhile, aiming to make Kolkata a child-friendly city, a session of ‘Talk To Mayor Uncle’ was held at the civic body’s council chamber today on the occasion of International Child Rights Day, observed on 20 November every year. Children from various non-profit organisations participated in the session where they put forth their civic issues before the mayor just like the councillors do during the monthly House meeting. Some of the civic matters that the children underscored were issues on death due to electrocution during monsoons and plastic posing a hurdle during rains.