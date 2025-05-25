KMC to recruit technicians at health centres to run expensive machines

Struggling to run hi-tech machines at health centres due to shortage of manpower, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation is now considering recruiting technicians at public-private-partnership model to address the problem.

During the monthly meeting of the municipal corporation yesterday, councillor of ward 12, Minakshi Ganguly brought the issue before the House and said that the health centre in her ward had an expensive x-ray machine. However, even after one year of its installation, the machine could not be used to provide services due to lack of technicians. She also pointed out that if the machine remained unused for long, it could get damaged and urged to address the matter on a priority basis so that the citizens could be provided the service soon.

Replying to the question, deputy mayor, Atin Ghosh informed that such facility is provided with the help of funds provided by the Fifth Pay Commission of the central government. Mr Ghosh, who is also the member-mayor-in-council for health reiterated that due to the OBC case being under sub judice, the recruitment process by the state government has been halted for now. However, to address the problem, the KMC has sent a proposal to the state health department to recruit technical manpower under the PPP model. Once approved, the civic body hopes to start the service at the health centres.

Meanwhile, with monsoons round the corner, the civic body is aiming to complete road repair works within 31 July. “Work on all roads would have to be finished by 29 July. I will come out on 1 August to check the situation and if one road is in poor condition, I will suspend the DG,” said mayor Firhad Hakim, going stern on addressing the issue of waterlogging in the city particularly in the added areas.