KMC promises compensation for affected persons in massive fire in Narkeldanga

Mayor Firhad Hakim has announced that the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will provide adequate compensation to those who lost their homes in the devastating fire that ravaged a slum area in Narkeldanga. Numerous families have been left homeless as the fire reduced their belongings to ashes. The mayor assured that the rightful homeowners will receive financial assistance from the KMC.

Speaking on the tragedy, Mayor Hakim said: “These people have been living here for over fifty years. Poor families will receive compensation.” The fire, which turned the area into a scene of utter devastation, destroyed food supplies, clothing, and valuables. Some residents lost jewellery, while students preparing for exams saw their admit cards for Madhyamik and Higher Secondary examinations burn in the flames. Many are now searching through the ashes for anything salvageable, while others remain in despair, unsure of where they will live or what they will eat. However, as the flames died down, internal conflicts within the ruling Trinamul Congress (TMC) came to the surface. When Mayor Hakim visited the site on Sunday, he was met with angry protests. Supporters of rival factions within the party clashed, with slogans of “thief” being hurled at local councillor Sachin Singh. The political rivalry in Narkeldanga’s Ward 36 is not new, but the incident has reignited tensions. Residents accused Sachin Singh of illegally occupying land and charging slum dwellers Rs 2-3 lakh per shanty. Mr Haider, a leader from the opposing faction, and his followers complained to the mayor, intensifying the unrest.

A woman from the area lamented: “We have lost everything. Will the councillor help us? Sachin is promising to rebuild our shanties, but the previous councillor was much better.” The situation escalated to such an extent that Mayor Hakim was forced to leave the area. Denying all allegations against him, Sachin Singh countered: “Illegal constructions were built, and even canal water was being extracted and sold. I tried to stop it, which is why they are angry at me. Everyone knows who the real extortionists are.” Despite the political turmoil, Mayor Hakim reiterated: “These people have lived here for fifty years. The poor will be compensated.”

