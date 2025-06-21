KMC launches app to guide tourists on city destinations, food

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation today launched a mobile application with QR code facility to provide consolidated information on the city to the tourists and other visitors.

The app with QR code, developed by the education wing of the civic body, has been named as ‘myCity Kolkata,’ and serves as a comprehensive guide for visitors providing information about popular destinations, festivals, and various tourism-related services. “There are many people who come to the city from outside and have to do intensive search on the internet to get information about Kolkata. Through this app, they would now be able to get consolidated information about the city in one click,” according to the member-mayor-in-council for the education department of the KMC, Sandipan Saha. “For example, places that they can go for an outing or even shopping, would all be available in this. The app also includes information about famous foods of the city. Apart from this, information on the nearby weekend get-away would also be included in the app. The app has been made available for both android and i-phone users,” he added.

Meanwhile, the new advertisement policy drafted by the KMC has received the necessary approval from the state government. As informed by mayor Firhad Hakim, following the approved advertisement policy, tenders would be floated according to various roads. “The highest bidder would get the award for the tender of the particular road,” said the mayor. “We would fix the size and gap between the hoardings. Also, only LED and monopole hoardings would be allowed,” he added.

As reiterated by Mr Hakim, the old tenders would be over gradually and the new ones would be awarded as per the new policy guidelines. With the new policy in place, the civic body also aims to reduce the number of illegal hoardings in the city, according to the mayor.