KMC for help from cops, WBPCB to check pollution

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has decided to take help from the city police and the state pollution control board to curb waste burning in the open. Considering the reports of poor quality of air in Kolkata, KMC mayor Firhad Hakim informed that the civic body has decided to curb pollution levels in the city.

The KMC is to do strict monitoring of Dhapa to prevent smoke and fire at the dumping ground. Water sprinklers and watering of trees would be started immediately,” informed Mr Hakim. “Measures would also be taken to suppress the roadside dust. With Chhath, Kali Puja and Diwali round the corner, a high-level meeting was held at Kolkata Municipal Corporation to discuss and decide the preparations of the festival.

The civic body is said to have set up 23 temporary ghats in the city for Chhath Puja. Meanwhile, the KMC has asked the engineers of the water supply department to ensure adequate pressure in the line before installing the water meters. The instructions came from the mayor Hakim after a caller complained of poor pressure in the water supply.

According to the mayor, in some places problems of poor pressure of water supply are being reported. He asked the officials to ensure adequate pressure in the line before installing water meters.