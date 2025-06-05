KMC explores option of ‘mobile vendors’ in New Market area

In a bid to address the hawkers’ issue in New market, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation is now exploring the option of allowing ‘mobile vendors’ in the city’s shopping hotspot.

A high-level meeting chaired by mayor Firhad Hakim and members of the Town Vending Committee was held at the KMC headquarters today.

Advertisement

According to sources, the TVC has proposed the mobile vending system to accommodate some of the hawkers who sell their items without a permanent set up. According to the president of West Bengal Hawkers’ Joint Action Committee and a member of the TVC, Asit Saha, given the heritage character of New Market, hawkers’ issue could be addressed by rehabilitating and not evicting. Given the fact, the TVC members have proposed to accommodate the mobile hawkers, who could be allowed to sell their articles in New Market and surroundings from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. However, no vendor would be allowed without documentation. To allow hawking, vendors would have to undergo a proper documentation process. As learnt from sources, the civic body authorities have asked the TVC members to submit their complete proposal in a few days.

Advertisement

Apart from this, the civic body today also agreed to allow 56 hawkers, who were on the verge of eviction despite having documents. The hawkers are to be rehabilitated for which the TVC is assisting in identification of places.