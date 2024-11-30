KIFF: France named theme country, films from 29 nations to be screened

The upcoming 30 edition of Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) is to offer more than just handpicked movies to the film enthusiasts in the city. The 30 KIFF, scheduled between 4 to 11 December is to include several seminars, lectures and discussions as an upgrade to the starry mega event.

For much joy of the cinephiles, 180 films including acclaimed movies, short films, documentaries from 29 countries are slated to be screened at 20 venues during the forthcoming film festival, sports and youth affairs, power, and housing department minister, Aroop Biswas said.

The film festival is to be inaugurated by chief minister Mamata Banerjee on 4 December with several stars, including Shatrughan Sinha making it to the gala event at Dhono Dhanya auditorium at 4 pm. As informed by the minister of state for information and cultural affairs, Tapan Sinha, the legendary filmmaker’s directorial, Galpo Holeo Shotti, is to be screened as the inaugural film. Celebration of the Bengali veteran director’s centenary year would also be one of the key highlights of the event.

The film festival, which generally attracts a gamut of nationally and internationally acclaimed actors, directors, singers, script writers and other members of the film fraternity, is to witness the participation of acclaimed national and international film personalities like Vidya Balan, Jabbar Patel and so on while the Satyajit Memorial Lecture would be delivered by eminent Bollywood filmmaker R Balki, known for his legendary works like Paa and Padman.

This year, France has found the centre stage in the 30 edition of the upcoming film festival, informed acclaimed director and chairman of 30 KIFF, Goutam Ghosh. Selected as the focus country, for the lovers of French cinema, a total of 21 films from France, including several movies made by women directors are to be a crucial part of the event.

However, Bangladesh films could not find a place in the mega event this year. According to the director of the film, ‘Beyond The Clouds,’ there was only one film as a participant, which was to be screened at the Goa Film Festival. Therefore, the movie has not been selected for the festival.