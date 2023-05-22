Kejriwal set to meet Mamata

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that he will meet chief minister Mamata Banerjee on 23 May and then presidents of all opposition parties across the country in the coming days to seek support against the Centre bringing an ordinance to give the control over the bureaucracy in the NCT back to the Delhi Lieutenant Governor. He said on 23 May, he will go to Kolkata and meet the CM at 3 pm.

The Delhi chief minister will also meet Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray this week in Mumbai to seek support against the Centre’s ordinance on the transfer of bureaucrats in the National Capital.

Mr Kejriwal will meet Mr Thackeray on 24 May and Mr Pawar on 25 May. Addressing the media after his meeting with the Bihar chief minister, Kejriwal announced his upcoming meetings with prominent opposition leaders. ”

I will also continue to meet all the political leaders and formally request them to defeat this Bill if it is presented in the Rajya Sabha,” he said.