Kasba gang-rape case: Main accused sacked, two co-accused expelled

The governing body, led by Trinamul Congress MLA Ashok Deb of the South Calcutta Law College at Kasba on Tuesday took strong action against three accused in the alleged gang-rape case, including the main accused, Manojit Mishra.

The GB sacked Manojit, a former Trinamul Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) leader and an alumni of the college, from the post of a contractual employee engaged by the body. He is also a criminal lawyer in the Alipore court.

Advertisement

It also expelled two other co-accused, who were students at the college and belonged to the TMCP unit at the college.

Advertisement

The college authorities may also take another drastic measure against the two co-accused. Sources in the GB said that it would also take steps like banning them from getting admissions in other academic institutes in the coming days.

The GB members for the first time sat on a meeting today for the first time since law student was gang-raped allegedly by the three accused inside the college campus on 25 June night.

The GB members took a unanimous decision to take strong action against them. They have also assured to cooperate with investigating officials of Kolkata Police so that the accused get exemplary punishments.

“No action has been taken against the prime accused in the case though we have informed police about his illegal activities in several other previous issues. I don’t know how he got a job here in our college. He used to unleash threat culture inside the campus,” said a member of the GB requesting anonymity.

Mr Deb, while speaking to reporters after the GB meeting, said: “We have sacked him from contractual service and two other co-accused students in the case have also been expelled.”

Classes in the South Calcutta Law College at Kasba have been suspended for an indefinite period following the alleged incident of a gang-rape.

Throwing light on the progress of the case, commissioner of police, Manoj Verma, today said, “We cannot share the details of the case since it is an extremely sensitive one. Arrests were made as soon as the FIR was filed. We have collected evidence which is being analysed.”

The GB has already issued a notice on Sunday and decided to suspend all classes for both undergraduate and post-graduate courses in the college for an indefinite period.

The authorities have also announced that the college premises would remain closed for all students ‘until further notice as decided by the governing body’.

A day after the first-year student of the college was raped inside its guard-room on 25 June Kolkata Police arrested the three youths.

Police also arrested one security guard Pinaki Bandopadhyay Saturday considering his suspicious role in the crime.