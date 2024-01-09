Kar sevak Asansol bizman gets Ram Mandir invite

Abhay Barnwal, a businessman of Asansol , who received bullet injuries in his leg during the Babri Masjid demolition in Ayodhya and was one of the active kar sevaks from Bengal, has received an invitation card for the Ram Mandir inauguration on 22 January. In 1990, he was present as a kar sevak in Ayodhya and actively participated in the agitation and programme.

During the agitation, he even received a bullet injury in his left leg. After treatment at the Faizabad Sadar Hospital he returned home in Asansol at that time. His wife also recalled those tough days and said that at one time they had given up the hope to see the Ram Mandir in their lifetime. “It is great news that at last, the fruits of our efforts can be seen. I am delighted after getting this invitation card for the inauguration of the Ram Mandir on 22 January by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On 19 January, I will leave for Ayodhya by train from Asansol. It is a lifetime opportunity for me and my family and we thank the organisers for not forgetting us,” he added. Though the Vedic rituals will commence from 16 January, the grand opening ceremony will take place on 22 January in the presence of PM Narendra Modi. Lakhs of devotees will be present during the occasion

