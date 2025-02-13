Kankartala OC removed after political clashes

The Superintendent of Police (SP) of Birbhum has removed the officer in-charge of Kankartala police station after he had failed to control the turf war between two rival groups over control of illegal sand bank business.

Two people were injured in the bombing incident. Yesterday, two rival groups of the ruling party allegedly clashed with each other with bombs during which a TMC supporter was seriously hurt.

Aman Deep, SP of Birbhum informed that so far nine people have been arrested for the bombing incident on Tuesday, including local TMC leader Swapan Sen. He said that the OC of Kankartala police station, Purnendu Bikash Das has been removed and the circle inspector of Dubrajpur, Shubhashish Haldar have been given additional charge as OC of Kankartala police station.

The SP has directed to take strong action against the persons involved in the clashes yesterday.

Senior police officers have rushed to the area after the incident and a police picket has been posted in the area. The situation, though under control, is tense.

Sattar Ali, the TMC supporter, who was seriously hurt in the clashes, was shifted to a Durgapur hospital along with his brother Sheikh babu.

Both the groups want control over the area for the lucrative sand mining business besides the bank of river Ajay.