Kalyani University explores tribal soul of northeast India

Rich in oral traditions, indigenous knowledge systems, and vibrant artistic expressions, the tribal cultures of northeast India—particularly those of Assam and Meghalaya—form an essential yet often underrepresented chapter of India’s cultural tapestry. In an ambitious academic endeavour to engage with this living heritage, the Department of Folklore, University of Kalyani, recently concluded a week-long Fieldwork-cum-Workshop from 19 to 25 May, 2025, immersing participants in the folklore, rituals, and social dynamics of tribal communities across the two states.

Led by Prof Sujay Kumar Mandal, the field study brought together postgraduate students, research scholars, faculty members, and enrollees from the department’s certificate course in folklore tourism and community development. Divided into three specialised research teams, the participants pursued in-depth investigations in the areas of tribal culture and folklore, social impact assessments, and tourism studies.

The Assam leg of the journey included culturally significant sites such as the Kamakhya Temple, the Rabha-inhabited Jhimri Gaon, the mystical village of Mayong (famed for its magical and healing traditions), and the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary. In Meghalaya, participants engaged with local communities at the Dawki riverfront, Mawlynnong village (Asia’s cleanest village), the iconic living root bridges, and the Don Bosco Museum in Shillong—each offering distinct windows into the region’s indigenous lifeways.

A cornerstone of the workshop was the cross-cultural exchange programme on 22 May, organised in collaboration with Pub Kamrup College in Assam’s Kamrup district. The event featured a dynamic showcase of folk and classical performances: from the pulsating rhythms of Bihu and the spiritual grace of Sattriya dances by Assamese students to Bengali folksongs and dance presented by the Kalyani University team. The performance served not only as entertainment but as a vibrant medium of cultural diplomacy and mutual respect.

Another moving moment came during a visit to a primary school in Mayong, where young students performed a traditional Bihu dance—highlighting how deeply rooted cultural expression is in everyday village life.

Speaking about the initiative, Prof. Mandal remarked: “This year’s fieldwork was a conscious departure from our usual focus on West Bengal. We aimed to bring our students closer to the rich and relatively unexplored folklore traditions of the northeast, while also incorporating a study of tourism patterns and visitor satisfaction, adding an interdisciplinary layer to the field experience.”

Participants described the journey as “transformative” and “enlightening,” offering first-hand exposure to the oral traditions, performance arts, ecological wisdom, and social frameworks that define tribal communities in the northeast.

With this successful field engagement, the department of folklore at Kalyani University claimed reinforcing its commitment to academic rigor, cultural sensitivity, and the preservation of India’s intangible heritage—carrying forward the stories, songs, and spirits of communities that shape the soul of the nation.