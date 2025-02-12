Kalyani explosions: Suvendu demands NIA probe

Expressing serious concerns over repeated incidents of explosions in firecrackers units in West Bengal during the past several years, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday demanded a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the latest explosions in Nadia’s Kalyani.

Mr Adhikari claimed that the illegal manufacturing unit in Kalyani could be connected with larger criminal networks.

Four women died and two were critically injured after the explosion took place on Friday at the illegal firecracker factory in the congested Rathtala area in Kalyani town. The injured are undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

“The illegal firecracker manufacturing operations in Kalyani may be part of a broader nexus involving criminal elements. The NIA should step in to investigate the full extent of this operation, as it could pose a serious threat to public safety and national security,” Mr Adhikari told reporters after visiting the area today.

Adhikari’s demand for an NIA investigation follows concerns over a rise in such illegal operations across the state.

“These illegal factories not only flout regulations but also pose a huge risk to lives. This explosion highlights the need for a comprehensive investigation,” he added.

According to police sources, the firecracker factory was operating unlawfully in a residential area, with no safety measures in place.

Interestingly, the incident took place close to the office of a senior police officer in the district.

The state government has announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of the deceased.

The factory owner, who was arrested in the aftermath of the incident, is currently being interrogated by the police.

In all, 40 people have died so far in different incidents of explosions in illegal firecracker manufacturing factories in districts like East Midnapore, North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas in the past few years.