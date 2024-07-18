Kalna chairman’s assault on guards video goes viral

The chairman of the Trinamul Congress-governed Kalna Municipality in East Burdwan showed an unexpected gesture by pushing the security guard of a protected temple in the town and a video grab of the incident has gone viral, which has been rubbished by his party leadership.

Ananda Dutta, chairman of the civic body had a scuffle with the guards, pushed him down.

Dutta was seen waiting inside the Krishna Chandra temple, popularly known as Lalji temple premises for an e-cart that had already entered loaded with water bottles. The temple by the Bhagirathi erected by the erstwhile Bardhaman Raj during the 18th century is protected by the Geological Survey of India and entry of vehicles, plastic bottles have been restricted into the premises by the GSI authorities. When the guard had an altercation with the e-cart operator for his offensive entry, Dutta suddenly intervened and abused the guard asking him to release the vehicle. When the guard denied, Dutta was seen attacking him, which surprised the temple visitors, too.

Soon the video went viral that embarrassed the chairman and his partymen today. He immediately switched off his cell phone saying that he’s feeling sick. Debaprasad Bag, MLA, Kalna, on behalf of the TMC, said, “It’s unfortunate to see the chairman of the municipality’s aggressive and abusive gestures against an on-duty security personnel. My party doesn’t support such behaviour.”