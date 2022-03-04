Kalna brothers stuck in Kharkiv lose touch with family members

Communication with two brothers from Kalna, East Burdwan, Bikash and Bibhas Haldar, doing Bachelor of Business Administration courses in war-hit Ukraine suddenly stopped in the last 48 hours, putting the family members of the twin boys in great anxiety.

The brothers had left for Ukraine in 2018 after admission with the Ukrainian American Concordia University in Kharkiv, the second largest town of Ukraine. On February 25, the day Russian troops entered the town the brothers had contacted their family through a video call.

“They were keeping in touch with us from time to time considering the turmoil there. But from Tuesday, they’ve gone incommunicado. Despite repeated attempts, our calls weren’t getting through,” said Dhananjoy Haldar, uncle of the brothers. They can’t be traced by us, the family claimed.

The brothers hail from Muktarpur village in Kalna. Dhananjoy said, “In their last call they had told us that they were required to walk through the roads to reach the nearest railway station and lacked adequate food and drinking water. We’re in deep anxiety. We’re feeling helpless sitting here.”