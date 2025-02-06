Kalimpong DM hails Kalimpong entrepreneurs at BGBS

Two entrepreneurs from Kalimpong have made their mark at the Bengal Global Business Summit, which began today in Kolkata.

The participation of Nitesh Sharma, a drone and power electronics manufacturer, and Gideon Lepcha, an AI and technology entrepreneur, has brought pride to not just Kalimpong but also district magistrate Balasubramanian T, who expressed his happiness over their achievement.

Sharma and Lepcha have showcased their products at Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan, with Sharma exhibiting at Hall A, Stall 25 and Lepcha at Hall A, Stall 95. The summit venue features 225 business and start-up stalls, attracting dignitaries from across the world. Meanwhile, the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre is hosting the global inaugural session, country-specific discussions, and high-level business meetings, with representatives from 20 foreign nations taking part.

“This is a proud moment for Kalimpong. For the first time, two of our tech entrepreneurs have been given stalls to showcase their work at a global business event,” said DM Balasubramanian T, adding that their participation could open new business opportunities for the district.

Gideon Lepcha, the founder of Acme AI, is developing cutting-edge AI solutions, particularly for document management. Meanwhile, Nitesh Sharma’s company, KLM Power Private Ltd, specialises in advanced robotic systems for air, land, and sea, with a focus on civilian, industrial, and defense applications. The company produces UAVs and drones of various sizes, aiming to become a global leader in the sector.

Both entrepreneurs expressed their gratitude for the opportunity and acknowledged the support of DM Balasubramanian T in helping them reach this platform.