Kali idol jewellery robbed

Gold and silver jewellery of Kali idol was stolen from a temple after the pujas that ended wee hours of Friday at a village in Ausgram, East Burdwan. At Deasa village near Guskara town, Kali Puja at an old temple continued till 1 am today.

The priest and members of the temple’s mentor family vacated the premises and the temple was locked thereafter. But, in the morning, the villagers were shocked after seeing that the miscreants had broken down the door and robbed the entire 1.5 tolla of gold jewellery and 4 tolla of silver ornaments. The police have begun a probe.

