Kajol visits Dakshineswar temple, praises Operation Sindoor

Bollywood actor Kajol on Thursday visited the historic Dakshineswar Bhavatarini Temple on the outskirts of Kolkata and praised the Indian government’s recent counter-terror operation in Kashmir following the killing of tourists in a suspected militant attack in Pahalgam.

Kajol, who is in the city for the shooting of her upcoming film Maa, described the central government’s response, known as Operation Sindoor, as “bold and timely.” “I salute the soldiers of the Indian Army. This is a brave and necessary step. Terrorists deserve only one punishment — death,” she told reporters outside the temple. The actor offered prayers at the 19th-century temple, built in 1855 by philanthropist Rani Rashmoni, and said her visit was both spiritual and symbolic. She offered condolences to the families affected by the Kashmir attack and said she prayed for the well-being of all Indians. “Maa Bhavatarini and Thakur Ramakrishna have always drawn me spiritually. It was my long-standing wish to step on this sacred ground,” Kajol said, adding that she sought blessings for peace and prosperity in her family and professional life. Kajol’s upcoming film Maa, scheduled for release later this year, is based on a spiritual and supernatural theme. She described it as “a unique role” in her career.

The Dakshineswar temple, located on the eastern banks of the Hooghly river, is a major religious site in eastern India. Over the years, several artists and celebrities, including singer Anuradha Paudwal, have visited the temple to seek blessings before major career milestones. Kajol’s temple visit is being seen by fans as a sign of her deep-rooted cultural values and spiritual inclinations, especially ahead of the release of a film that delves into metaphysical themes.

