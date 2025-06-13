Kailash Mansarovar Yatra via Nathu La set to resume from 15 June

The sacred Kailash Mansarovar Yatra through the Nathu La route in Sikkim is set to resume, with the first batch of 50 pilgrims scheduled to arrive in Gangtok on 15 June. This marks the revival of one of the most spiritually significant pilgrimages for Hindu devotees, after a pause in recent years.

Additional chief secretary of the tourism and civil aviation department, government of Sikkim, C S Rao said extensive preparations have been made to ensure the safety, comfort, and well-being of the pilgrims. Each batch will be accompanied by two designated liaison officers to assist them throughout the journey.

“Upon arriving in Gangtok, the pilgrims will undergo a five-day high-altitude acclimatisation programme to prepare for the challenging terrain,” Mr Rao said. “Comprehensive medical facilities will be available at all key locations, along with telephone and internet connectivity at designated accommodation points,” he added.

The pilgrims are expected to cross into China via the Nathu La pass on 20 June. The government of Sikkim has proposed that the chief minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) flag off the first batch from the historic pass, lending ceremonial weight to the spiritually significant journey.

Known for its scenic beauty and relatively less demanding terrain compared to the Lipulekh Pass, the Nathu La route had become a preferred alternative before the yatra was suspended. Its reopening underscores a renewed commitment to fostering spiritual and cross-border tourism, with strict adherence to health and safety protocols.