Jute politics: Arjun meets Goyal for 2nd time

After the Barrackpore Bharatiya Janata Party MP Arjun Singh flagged dissent against the Centre for the cap on prices of jute and other ills plaguing the industry in the state, he met the Union textile minister Piyush Goyal for the second time today to iron out differences over the jute price cap.

Arjun had supported chief minister Mamata Banerjee for writing to the Prime minister to address the concerns of the workers of state jute industries. Earlier, on 30 April the MP had flown to Delhi in response to a call from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and met the Mr Goyal and other senior officers to discuss the price cap of raw jute, thought to be the key to the bone of contention between the Centre and the MP and ailing jute mills in the state.

The Barrackpore MP’s attempts to raise a rant over the issue and threat to continue protests should the issue be not resolved led the Centre to call him for talks in a bid to keep the MP in good humour. Arjun was a Trinamul Congress MLA before he switched sides.

Political observers believe that Arjun Singh, fears losing his grip over the jute workers in his Loks Sabha constituency, which is dotted with jute mills.

The sudden dip in his fortunes was clearly demonstrated in the assembly polls in 2021, in which his party (BJP) was trailing in wards that have mostly population of jute workers and his growing concern of his waning clout among those workers had the reasons behind is recent rant to raise a banner of revolt against the Centre, feels the political observers.