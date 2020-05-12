More than hundred jobless jute mill workers today surrounded the house of Anjana Mishra, the no 8 ward councillor of Chapdany municipality and demanded that the local civic body should take up the responsibility in promptly processing their permission letter, allowing them to visit their native places at Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

The Angus jute mill and Dhalhouse jute mill at Chapdany have started functioning but is running three shifts with working capacity of 100 person per shift. More than three thousands workers are employed with each jute mill. The large number of jute mill workers are in a fix over the new system introduced in the jute mills owing to the ongoing lockdown.

Some of the agitating jute mill workers said that there is no guarantee that every jute mill worker will get a chance to join his duty owing to the new rotation system where only 100 workers per shift can work.

“We cannot depend on the food stuffs provided to us by political and non political organizations even though the state government have issued phone numbers and online forms for those seeking permission to get back to their respective states. Some of us have processed our appeal though phone calls and online forms but days have passed there is no confirmation yet. We demand that the local councillor should enlist the names of those who seek permission to go back to their native place and forward our application though municipality to the concerned state government department” rued a mill worker.

Suresh Mishra, the Chapdany civic body head, said,”We understand the emotions and sentiments of the jute mill workers but the concerned state government department have not empowered the local civic bodies to function as a connecting link between the civic body and the concerned state government department.”