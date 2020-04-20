In line with the central and state government directives the jute mills will become operational with much reduced number of workers on and from the 20th of this month. Workers and mill managements will be required to strictly follow the government’s guidelines to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus as they return to duty.

The police administration and the local civic body have taken a number of steps to regulate the movement of the jute mill workers from their residence to the jute mill, so that jute mill workers on their way to work and back do not crowd unnecessarily.

The Chapdany civic head Mr Suresh Mishra said that within the municipality area there are 3 jute mills – Dalhouse jute mill, Northbrook jute mill and Angus jute mill. While the mills will be allowed to resume operating from tomorrow, for as long as the lockdown lasts only fifteen per cent of workers will be allowed in a single shift.

At present the jute mills will run only two shifts with total 30 per cent of workers. The civic body and the police administration will jointly keep strict vigil over the movement of the workers to and from the mill to their quarters.

Gatherings will not be allowed on the road and even near the jute mill gate. Any one without mask will be promptly sent back home, wayside tea shops and snacks shops will not be allowed to open. The civic body’s personnel are continuing their sanitisation work in and around the jute mill workers’ quarters and all the municipal wards.

The jute mill workers are also being provided face masks and made aware of the need to follow the Covid-19 preventive and precautionary measures strictly.