Junior doctors threaten to intensify movement

Junior doctors on Wednesday threatened to intensify their protest further till the commissioner of police Vineet Kumar Goyal resigns from the post. Junior doctors, including postgraduate trainees (PGT), house staff, interns and medical students of different government medical colleges and hospitals.

While submitting their charter of demands to Mr Goyal, the protestors alleged that the Kolkata Police (KP) during its initial investigation probing the horrific rape and murder incident of the 31-year-old PGT doctor have tampered and altered evidences. With the directive of the high court, the KP handed over the case to the CBI for inquiry.

The cease-work by junior doctors at state-run hospitals continued today.

“We would intensify our protest across the state till the commissioner of police resigns. All of us are eager to resume work but we can’t do so because we are yet to get justice for the horrific incident on 9 August. We demand the CP to resign immediately because he and his police completely failed to tackle the R G Kar Medical Hospital ransacking,” said Dr Aniket Mahato of West Bengal Junior Doctors Front, a newly-formed platform of agitating doctors.

Health services remained crippled at most state-run medical facilities due to the cease-work, which has been underway for over three weeks now. Besides disruptions to the emergency surgical procedures, planned surgeries are also being deferred for a couple of weeks or more, owing to the ongoing strike in OPDs in public healthcare facilities.

“Our demand for justice is still unfulfilled. The protests will continue till our sister gets justice and the culprits are brought to book,” one of the junior medics said.

“We have again called for ‘reclaim the night’ tonight again because the CBI, probing the R G Kar Hospital incident, is yet to arrest all culprits involved in the case. That’s why we have requested people to put out lights in their residences for one hour from 9 pm demanding justice. We are also still in the dark about the motif of the gruesome rape and murder of the woman doctor,” said Dr Kinjal Nanda.

The CBI has been investigating the case since 13 August.

“Four persons, including Dr Sandip Ghosh, former principal of the R G Kar Medical College Hospital, have been arrested so far in connection with alleged financial irregularities in the hospital but not the rape and murder case,” Dr Kinjal said.

“We believe that many people are being shielded in the case and the truth must come out,” another junior doctor alleged.