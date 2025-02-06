Judge’s bodyguard found dead in city court

Panic spread after a bullet-ridden body of a judge’s bodyguard was discovered within the premises of the City Sessions Court, located behind the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday morning.

According to sources, the body was found around 7 a.m. on the ground floor of the court building on a chair near the staircase on the ground floor of the City Sessions Court. According to police sources, the deceased has been identified as Gopal Nath. The gunshot wound was on his forehead. It has been reported that Gopal Nath was assigned as a bodyguard to a judge of the City Sessions Court.

Officers from Hare Street police station arrived at the scene, along with officials from the homicide department. A police sniffer dog was also brought in for investigation. The body has been recovered and sent to the Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. Fingerprint specialists were also deployed to examine the crime scene. A 9 mm pistol was discovered beside the body, which police believed to be his service weapon. The circumstances surrounding the bodyguard’s death remain unclear. Initial investigations suggest that he may have taken his own life using his service revolver. However, law enforcement authorities are not ruling out other possibilities.

The time of death is estimated to be the previous night, raising questions about why the bodyguard was present at the court premises at that hour.

The police are in contact with the deceased’s family to gather more information about his mental state and recent activities. Investigators are also scrutinising his social media accounts to determine if he had been struggling with any personal issues before his tragic death.

While suicide remains a strong possibility, authorities are keeping all angles open in their probe to uncover the real reason behind the bodyguard’s untimely demise.