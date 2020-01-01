The students of Jadavpur University and activists of AISA (All India Students’ Association) today organised a demonstration at 8B bus stand near Jadavpur University against the alleged assault on university professor Doyeeta Majumder and two students by some BJP workers on Monday evening.

A complaint has also been lodged at Jadavpur police station. Several other students’ organisation also condemned the incident. The BJP leadership, however, denied any involvement in the incident. Majumder, an assistant professor of the English department, has alleged that she was roughed up by a group of BJP activists last evening when she raised her voice against the speech that was being delivered at a party meeting near 8B bus stand.

She was heckled allegedly for protesting against the disparaging remarks made against the university and a particular community by a BJP leader. Later two students, Pinaki Dhole and Rahi Halder, were also assaulted when they went to her help.

Later, taking to Facebook the professor said, “On my way back from an anti-CAA rally, I ran into a saffron outfit at 8B, and got totally roughed up and hit by BJP ‘bhodro mohilas’ (gentlewomen). The saffron speaker was spewing naked hate speech for a good few minutes, then turned and pointed at the campus and started saying ‘this University is the root of all evil, they all chant Allahu Akbar every day. I snorted out loud, and shouted ‘mithye kotha’ (lies lies) twice. That is all it took. In seconds I was surrounded by a mob of ‘mashima’ (aunt)-like women who started pushing me down and hitting me. Ultimately I was dragged kicking and screaming by two (presumably BJP) men who kept saying ‘Didi ar jhamela baraben na, chole jan, chole jan’ (Sister do not create more trouble and go away from here).”

“We have organised this protest meeting here. Our teacher simply voiced her opinion against the lies and hate speech that were being spread. But she did not have the slightest idea that she would be assaulted in a public place. She is lucky to have escaped unhurt from the place but two students were beaten up by the BJP workers,” said Sagun Hembram, an AISA spokesperson. Denouncing the incident the Arts Faculty Students’ Union (AFSU) said, “We strongly condemn the attacks of BJP hooligans on our teacher Doyeeta Majumder and students of Arts faculty. The goons must be punished.” The Jadavpur University Teachers’ Association (JUTA) also condemned the incident.