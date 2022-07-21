Jadavpur University pro-VC found hanging at his flat

Mystery shrouds the death of pro-vice-chancellor of Jadavpur University Samantak Das (56), who was found hanging at his Regent Park residence this afternoon. He was declared brought-dead by doctors at MR Bangur Hospital.

Dr Das, professor of the department of comparative Literature at Jadavpur varsity, according to police, used to stay alone at his Regent Park flat. He was found hanging from the ceiling fan, allegedly tied with a belt, usually used in martial arts, police said.

According to sources, he did not attend the University today. Police sources said preliminary investigation into the death revealed that the pro-VC was depressed for quite some time. Though no suicide note was recovered but the death appeared to be suicidal in nature, claimed an officer.