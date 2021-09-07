Joka-BBD Bagh metro runs into land hurdle

Even as a major land hurdle at Joka Depot has been cleared, a small stretch of encroached land continues to pose as an obstruction in this part of the corridor.

The Joka-BBD Bagh Metro Project is a crucial corridor that is expected to become a lifeline for people living in the southern fringes of the city on its final commissioning.

While the work till Majerhat Bridge has advanced in full-fledged, the stretch thereafter is faced with a legal battle between the implementing agency, Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) and the army which is yet to give a nod for digging below the Maidan and stretches of land in the vicinity of Victoria Memorial for Joka-Esplanade Metro.

According to official sources, after great efforts, about 85 per cent of the land acquisition has been done. However, about 15 per cent of the land acquisition work is yet to be done. As informed by sources, the stretch of land is encroached by huts or shops.

“A major part of the land has been acquired and talks are going on with the encroachers who are being persuaded to vacate the land,” said an official. “However, the work on the Joka depot has been started and is likely to take about seven to eight months’ time to be completed,” he added.

Along with the depot, work on the installation of the third rail between Joka and Taratala is being carried out by the RVNL. The 9 km stretch is to have six stations including Joka, Thakurpukur, Sakherbazar, Behala Chowrasta, Behala Bazar and Taratala.