Jharkhand CM praises investor-friendly Bengal

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, one of the special invitees at the 8th BGBS, showered praises on Bengal and also on chief minister Mamata Banerjee, the host. He said: “Under the visionary leadership of the Hon’ble Chief Minister, West Bengal has emerged as a hub for industry and investment, both nationally and internationally. This significant development has far-reaching implications, particularly in fostering stronger inter-state relations that can propel mutual growth and position West Bengal as a key driver of India’s economic growth.”

Meanwhile, Ambuja Neotia Group promised to invest over Rs 15,000 crore in West Bengal over the next five years. The investments will span across healthcare, hospitality, tourism, residential and commercial real estate, and a first-of-its-kind golf-themed township, reaffirming the Group’s long-term commitment to the state’s economic growth and development.

Speaking at the Summit, Harshavardhan Neotia, chairman, Ambuja Neotia Group, expressed gratitude to the government for fostering a business-friendly environment. “Bengal has always been our home and our karmabhoomi. We are committed to its growth and development, and these projects will create new opportunities, enhance infrastructure, and strengthen Bengal’s position as a business and tourism hub,” said Harshavardhan Neotia.

