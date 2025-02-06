Logo

Logo

# Bengal

Jharkhand CM praises investor-friendly Bengal

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, one of the special invitees at the 8th BGBS, showered praises on Bengal and also on chief minister Mamata Banerjee, the host.

Statesman News Service | Kolkata | February 6, 2025 9:36 am

Jharkhand CM praises investor-friendly Bengal

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo:SNS )

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, one of the special invitees at the 8th BGBS, showered praises on Bengal and also on chief minister Mamata Banerjee, the host. He said: “Under the visionary leadership of the Hon’ble Chief Minister, West Bengal has emerged as a hub for industry and investment, both nationally and internationally. This significant development has far-reaching implications, particularly in fostering stronger inter-state relations that can propel mutual growth and position West Bengal as a key driver of India’s economic growth.”

Meanwhile, Ambuja Neotia Group promised to invest over Rs 15,000 crore in West Bengal over the next five years. The investments will span across healthcare, hospitality, tourism, residential and commercial real estate, and a first-of-its-kind golf-themed township, reaffirming the Group’s long-term commitment to the state’s economic growth and development.

Advertisement

Speaking at the Summit, Harshavardhan Neotia, chairman, Ambuja Neotia Group, expressed gratitude to the government for fostering a business-friendly environment. “Bengal has always been our home and our karmabhoomi. We are committed to its growth and development, and these projects will create new opportunities, enhance infrastructure, and strengthen Bengal’s position as a business and tourism hub,” said Harshavardhan Neotia.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related posts

# Bengal

Mamata calls on industry to come and help transform Bengal

Quite like how Swami Vivekananda enthralled the audience so many years ago in Chicago, chief minister Mamata Banerjee moved a packed Biswa Bangla Convention Centre on Wednesday, saying: "My sisters and brothers from the industry and the world of entrepreneurship, come and help us grow and transform the state further."