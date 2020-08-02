The Block Primary Health Centre in Jamalpur here has suspended admission of patients since last evening after 39 positive Covid-19 cases.

On Friday itself, 5 fresh Covid-19 positive cases were detected in the block.

According to the district health officials, among the affected persons, nine were physicians, laboratory assistants and nurses with the Jamalpur hospital itself.

Considering the continued spread of the disease, the BDO, Jamalpur, Shubhankar Mazumdar proposed for a fresh full lockdown in the entire Jamalpur block villages and he’s already dispatched a communication to the office of the district Collectorate on the issue, the officials said.

Mazumdar said: “I have brought the matter to the notice of the district administration but no response was received on the matter as yet.” The district administration meanwhile pressed the West Bengal Fire Services in operation for sanitization of the hospital immediately.

According to the district health administration, Burdwan (East) recorded 47 fresh Covid-19 cases till Friday evening hours.

In Katwa, within the municipal area, 13 persons suffering from mild Covid-19 were released from Safe Home today. Nineteen health workers and conservancy staff with the Katwa Municipality had fallen sick due to Covid-19 on 22 July.

“As their symptoms were mild, they didn’t require to visit Covid hospital and were sent to Safe Home,”said Rabindranath Chatterjee, Administrator of the Katwa Municipality.