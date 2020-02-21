The Governor of West Bengal, Jagdeep Dhankhar, today visited the war memorial ‘Vijay Smarak’ at Fort William, to pay his respects to the martyrs of the 1971 Liberation War and said all citizens of this country must be extremely sensitive and regardful to our defence personnel.

The Governor, after paying his respects to the martyrs of the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, said “The war memorial began in 1996 when the 25th anniversary of the 1971 war was observed and in 2021, it will be the 50th anniversary. I am extremely grateful to Lt. Gen. Anil Chauhan (GOC-inC, Eastern Command) for extending to me this privilege of visiting the war memorial to pay my respect to the martyrs. I feel blessed, inspired and motivated. The war memorial is a befitting testimony to those who made the ultimate sacrifice for the nation; for our welfare, sovereignty and integrity”

“The defence personnel are an inspiration for all of us. We as a nation are a result of their heroic deeds, exemplary courage and supreme sacrifice. I urge every citizen of this country to be extremely regardful and sensitive towards our defence personnel, serving or retired, and their families. They have contributed to the nation with their supreme sacrifices. Their families have also been a constant support for them. I salute the armed forces personnel,” said Mr. Dhankhar.

It may be noted that the war memorial ‘Vijay Smarak’ inside Fort William has been opened to the public for paying homage to the fallen soldiers while plans are afoot to organise heritage tours of the fort for civilians. The Vijay Smarak is a war memorial that is located near the East Gate of Fort William.

The structure comprises three granite towers representing the three forces – Army, Navy, and the Air Force. It was built in 1996 to commemorate India’s victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war that led to the formation of Bangladesh. The Eastern Command was at the forefront of this war.