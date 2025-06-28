Jagannath’s divine journey draws hordes to ISKCON Mayapur

With the chants of “Hare Krishna” echoing through the air and the vibrant rhythm of drums and cymbals lifting the spirit of thousands, the divine siblings—Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra—embarked on their majestic annual Ratha Yatra from Rajapur’s ISKCON temple to Mayapur’s Chandradaya Mandir, transforming the sacred land into a sea of devotion, unity, and festivity.

This year’s celebration unfolded with unmatched splendour, as decked-up chariots rolled through the lanes of Rajapur, pulled by throngs of devotees from across Bengal and beyond. The procession began amid tight security and much fanfare, with prominent personalities adding grace to the inauguration. Veteran actress and former MLA Debashree Roy and popular Bengali film star Rukmini Maitra performed the traditional Chhera Pahanra—a ritual of sweeping the chariot path with a golden broom, symbolising humility before the Lord.

Among the dignitaries, who joined the grand opening were Ranaghat MP Jagannath Sarkar, Nadia zilla parishad sabhadhipati Tarannum Sulata Mir, and district magistrate Arun Prasad, who collectively underscored the social and spiritual significance of the festival.

Accompanied by kirtan, musical ensembles, and the thunderous sounds of traditional instruments—drums, tambourines, trumpets, and cymbals—the procession wove through the village, as devotees showered flowers and offered sweets like khaja, payash, and fruits to the deities, said ISKCON spokesperson Ramesh Das.

The chariots halted at the newly-constructed Gundicha Temple at Prabhupad Ghat, a symbolic ‘aunt’s house’ akin to the famed Puri tradition. This magnificent replica will house the deities until the Ulta Rath Yatra or Bahuda Yatra, when they return to Rajapur. Around the temple, a lively carnival has sprung up with rides, food stalls serving prasadam, and continuous spiritual singing by international and local devotees.

Every morning begins with mangal aarti at 4.30 a.m, followed by a sequence of rituals including narasimha aarti, tulsi aarti, shringar aarti, and guru puja. The daily offering of 56 bhogs, comprising over a hundred different dishes, is a culinary and devotional highlight.

Ramesh Das shared: “The Ratha Yatra here is more than a ritual—it’s a movement of love, devotion, and unity. For decades, it has dissolved social boundaries, drawing people from every walk of life to the lotus feet of the Lord.”