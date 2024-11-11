Jadavpur University professor found dead in Uttarakhand hotel, investigation underway

Months after a faculty member from the Mechanical Engineering department of Jadavpur University died by suicide, another professor of the university was found dead in a hotel Uttarakhand. Professor Mainak Pal from the Philosophy Department was discovered dead in a hotel in Almora. Police found his bloodied body after breaking down the hotel room door, prompting an investigation to determine whether the death was a suicide or foul play. Several Jadavpur University professors have demanded a high-level inquiry into the mystery-shrouded death of their colleague.

Mainak Pal, a respected professor and alumnus of Jadavpur University, had reportedly gone on a trip with friends to Uttarakhand. He was expected to return soon, but on the day of departure, Almora police found his body in his hotel room. While preliminary reports suggest a possible suicide, further investigation is underway, with officials withholding any conclusions until the probe is complete. Parthapratim Roy, general secretary of the Jadavpur University Teachers’ Association (JUTA), stated: “We heard that he had gone on a trip with friends and was due to return soon.

Mainak was a calm and thoughtful individual, and a former student of this university. It’s heartbreaking to think of what might have happened to him.” Professor Pal’s family has expressed doubt over the possibility of suicide, stating that they do not believe he would have made such a decision. The police in Uttarakhand are conducting a thorough investigation to uncover the truth behind this tragic incident.

