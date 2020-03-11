The authorities of ISKCON, Mayapur have thanked chief minister Mamata Banerjee for extending her all necessary help in taking preventive measures against the possible coronavirus outbreak and for making the Gour Purnima festival a grand success.

“We thank the CM Mamata Banerjee for providing us all necessary help in taking preventive measures and make the Gaur Purnima festival a grand success that was attended by close to two lakhs visitors”, said Suboto Das, media spokesperson of Iskcon, Mayapur.

Mr Das also said that precautionary measures were taken by ISKCON authorities and it also arranged proper screening of each person who was visiting the temple campus to participate in the celebrations.

“Other than a state government doctor there were three resident devotee doctors who conducted the precautionary measure”, Mr Das added. According to Iskcon authorities, the.534th divine appearance day of Sri Chaitanya Maha Prabhu was celebrated with fervour by devotees from 90 countries at its headquarters in Mayapur on 9 March.

Known as Gaur Purnima celebrations close to a lakh tourists, pilgrims have gathered to witness the Maha Abhisek by 1500 litres of Ganga water, milk, ghee, honey, yogurt, juices at Mayapur. The devotees were seen dancing, singing melodious Harinam kirtan, playing dhol, kartal, mridanga clad in dhoti and kurta.

Today, Maha Prasadam was distributed among 50000 people. As per instruction of His Divine Grace AC Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupad, founder Acharya of ISKCON Gaur Purnima festival was celebrated in more than 5,000 centres around the world, Mr Das informed.