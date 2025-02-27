Logo

# Bengal

ISKCON Gaura Purnima festival

SNS | Kolkata | February 27, 2025 10:16 am

ISKCON temple

The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) Mayapur will be holding its annual Gaura Purnima Festival at its spiritual world headquarters at Sridham Mayapur. The festival started on 10 February. The official inauguration of the festival will be on 24 February and will continue up to 16 March.

This great festival offers joy and bliss to the audience participating in it which includes Sravana Utsav Mela, Kirtan Mela, Nabadwip Mandal Parikrama, Sri Sri Radha Madhava Boat festival, Shantipur Festival, Shoba-Yatra (procession of the deities) and Ganga Puja. Lakh of devotees and pilgrims including around 5,000 foreign devotees from different parts of the world will be taking part in this festival.

