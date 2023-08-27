“ISI agents staying in state, working against country”: BJP’s Bengal chief Sukanta Majumdar

The BJP’s West Bengal president, Sukanta Majumdar, alleged that suspected agents of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Pakistan’s spy agency, were not only staying in the state but also using it as a base for their anti-national activities.

Speaking to ANI on Saturday, Majumdar came down heavily on the Mamata Banerjee government, claiming, “We have a Pakistan-loving government here in West Bengal. This is why people working against the country’s interests, especially ISI agents, are not only finding a safe refuge but are also using Bengal as a base for their nefarious activities.”

The BJP state chief’s remarks followed reports that a 36-year-old man, allegedly working as a spy for Pakistan, was arrested in Kolkata on Saturday evening.

Advertisement

Reports stated added that several sensitive documents were seized from the possession of the ISI suspect.

The BJP leader alleged further that Pakistan-based ISI agents were “receiving support from the chief minister and her government”.

There was no immediate response to these allegations by the ruling Trinamool Congress.

Earlier this year, a massive political row erupted in the state after a picture of a Class 10 test paper directing students to mark ‘Azad Kashmir’ on India’s map went viral.

Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) is dubbed as ‘Azad Kashmir’ across the border.

The image of the test paper was shared on social media by various BJP leaders, including Majumdar and then national vice president Dilip Ghosh.

Sharing the image, they accused the Mamata government of trying to “create an anti-India mentality” among young and impressionable minds.

The test papers were published by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).

Union Minister of State for Education, Subhas Sarkar, alleged that the question setter was “inspiring terrorism” and sought an immediate ban on the sale of the book.

Refuting the allegations, the TMC’s national spokesperson, Riju Dutta, termed the test paper as an “individual mistake”, adding that the government initiated strict action in the matter.